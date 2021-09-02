LEXINGTON — Services for Dorothy Regina Lewis, 79, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Lewis died Tuesday.

