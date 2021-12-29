Services for Dorothy Rowland Owens, 83, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Owens died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

