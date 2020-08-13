Dorothy Stallard Durham, 69, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 27, 1951.

Survivors include her two sons, Phillip Stallard, Louisville, Kentucky, and Timothy Stallard, Frankfort, Kentucky; 10 grandkids; and 14 great-grandkids; four brothers, Clarence Edward, Frankfort, Kentucky, George Albert, Lexington, Kentucky, Charles Henry, Louisville, Kentucky, and Ernest Lee, Frankfort, Kentucky; two sisters, Anna Josephine Shaw, Lexington, Kentucky, and Mary Elizabeth Rodgers, Memphis, Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be at Smith & Smith Funeral Home, 340 E. Third St., Lexington, Kentucky, at noon on Saturday. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Frankfort, Kentucky. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

