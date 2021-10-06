Services for Dorothy Swanagan, 86, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Swanagan died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Swanagan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

