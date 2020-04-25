Dorothy Jacobs Thomas, 95, widow of Jack Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
 
Born in Montgomery County on April 29, 1924, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Woodson Sanford Jacobs and Julia Glover Jacobs. A graduate of Mt. Sterling High School, she worked as the Frankfort Welcome Wagon hostess for 20 years from the 1960s to 1980s. She was a member of First Christian Church and an honorary member of The Garden Club of Frankfort, and enjoyed gardening and playing bridge.
 
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Ann French Thomas, and a son, Ken W. Thomas; grandchildren, Amy Miller (Leo) and Julie Brown (Tyler); and great-grandchildren, Thomas Leo Miller, Julianne Miller, Lucy Gail Miller, Hendrix Brown, and Sawyer Brown. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Woodson Judge.
 
Due to current restrictions, private graveside services will be held.
 
The family wishes to extend special thanks to The Willows at Hamburg for their love and care for Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). 
 
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
