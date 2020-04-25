Dorothy Jacobs Thomas, 95, widow of Jack Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Born in Montgomery County on April 29, 1924, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Woodson Sanford Jacobs and Julia Glover Jacobs. A graduate of Mt. Sterling High School, she worked as the Frankfort Welcome Wagon hostess for 20 years from the 1960s to 1980s. She was a member of First Christian Church and an honorary member of The Garden Club of Frankfort, and enjoyed gardening and playing bridge.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Ann French Thomas, and a son, Ken W. Thomas; grandchildren, Amy Miller (Leo) and Julie Brown (Tyler); and great-grandchildren, Thomas Leo Miller, Julianne Miller, Lucy Gail Miller, Hendrix Brown, and Sawyer Brown. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Woodson Judge.
Due to current restrictions, private graveside services will be held.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to The Willows at Hamburg for their love and care for Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice).
Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- 49ers acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams from Redskins
- No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches
- A rarity: Cricket goes live in Vanuatu in the South Pacific
- The week that was: Caught between safety, restarting economy
- Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch
- The Latest: Aston Villa players agree on 25% pay cut
- Wake Forest says it has fired basketball coach Danny Manning after losing seasons in 5 of his 6 years
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bondurant teacher charged with possession of child pornography
- 38 dogs confiscated: Franklin County owner charged with cruelty
- Frankfort man killed in accidental shooting at apartment
- You Asked: Does the Frankfort ALDI still plan to open this month?
- Officials ask for help locating missing Frankfort woman
- Search continues for missing Frankfort woman
- 'Junebug' Sexton remembered as great young man with a lot of potential
- Some health care services to resume in Kentucky on Monday; COVID-19 cases continue to plateau
- Gov. Beshear announces 9 new cases in Franklin County; Health Department confirms one, working to confirm the rest
- Betty Lee Howard Mills
Images
Videos
Commented
- Cameron responds to 'heavy-handed' action against protesters (7)
- Jim Waters: School choice left undone — again (6)
- Protesters advocating for Kentucky to reopen interrupt Beshear's press conference (5)
- Letter: Governor is killing economy, trampling on Constitution (5)
- Guest column: Why Congress needs to support your local news sources in this crisis (5)
- Republicans say Beshear's plan to deal with church violators of gatherings order goes too far (5)
- Letter: Trump is only politician concerned about devastated Americans (5)
- Illegal burn reported on site of former Blanton-Crutcher farm on Duncan Road (4)
- Letter: Voters shouldn't have to choose between in-person voting and not casting a ballot at all (4)
- We Asked: What worries you most about reopening Kentucky? (4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.