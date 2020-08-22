Dorothy Washington Photo.jpg

Dorothy Washington

Dorothy Mae Washington, age 92, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Les Whitlock and Rev. Donald Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

Dorothy was born in Frankfort on April 13, 1928, to the late John Henry Washington and Annie Betty Turner Washington. She retired from Bendix, where she worked for many years with her beloved co-workers.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, spending time outdoors and gardening her flowers. Most of all, she loved being with her family and grandchildren. 

She is survived by her children, Janet Talifer Allen; Roxann Abbott Anderson (David); and Lincoln Kelsey Washington. She was also blessed with six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Anna Louise Harris, Mary Elizabeth Gray, Johnetta Jackson Sanders, Margaret Lewis, James Henry Washington and Lawrence Edward Washington. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Due to COVID-19, a memorial reception will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

