Services for Dorothy Washington, 92, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Aug. 28 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Washington died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription