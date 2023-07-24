VERSAILLES — A memorial service for Dorsey E. Clark, 91, the husband of Vicki McClanahan Clark, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, with a memorial visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com He passed away on Friday.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorsey Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription