VERSAILLES — A memorial service for Dorsey E. Clark, 91, the husband of Vicki McClanahan Clark, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, with a memorial visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com He passed away on Friday.
