William Douglas “Doug” McLean, III, age 57, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jay Stratton officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time on Thursday. Committal services will be held 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 20, 2021. 

Doug McLean.jpg

Doug McLean

Doug was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on August 2, 1964. He retired from Lanes End Horse Farm and enjoyed time spent outdoors fishing and working on cars and boats. Lovingly nicknamed “Crazy Horse” by his family, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and nephew. 

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Jean Guffey McLean; mother, Patricia McLean; children, William McLean and Fawn McLean Savage (Jeffrey); sisters, Melissa Lewis and Angela Jo Wilkins (Sean); aunts and uncles, Pamela Jo McKee and Dr. Will McKee, Brenda Cunningham Ward and Gail Greenwood (Larry); and grandmother, Betty McLean. 

He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” McLean, Jr.; grandparents, Curtis and Ollie Belle Mitchell; Clyde and Wanda Adkins, and William Douglas McLean, Sr., and aunt, Dorothy Swanagan.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to North Fork Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to North Fork Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

