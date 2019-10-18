Douglas G. Young, 62, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was born in Shelby County on Sept. 25, 1957, to the late Herman and Mary Carolyn Hance Young. He worked for the City of Frankfort Code Enforcement. Douglas was a member of North Frankfort Baptist Church. He was a former baseball player for Kentucky State University. He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1976 where he played baseball and basketball. Douglas was an avid sportsman. He was a member of AKC Beagle Association and loved the Kentucky Wildcats.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Byrne (Luke) Janette, Mississippi, and Crystal Ann (Chris) Owens, Mississippi; his sister, Rosemary Oaken, Frankfort; his brothers, Thomas (Linda) Young, Frankfort, and William C. Young, Frankfort; his grandchildren, Halle Grace Janette, Audrey Janette, Chesleigh Owens, Nicole Cook, Johnathan Cook and Cody Cook; his nephew, Taylor Oaken; and his longtime companion, Betty Cook, Frankfort.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. Jon Sutphin, Tommy Young and Steve Dawson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Serving as casketbearers will be Steve Dawson, David Warner, Taylor Oaken, Carlos Cook, Tony Hance and Daryl Young. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.
