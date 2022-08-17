A gathering of family and friends for Douglas Melvin Spencer, 61, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Spencer died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

