VERSAILLES — Services for Douglas Ray Foley, 69, will be private. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Foley died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Foley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

