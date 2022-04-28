Douglas Robert Ball, age 78, left his earthly body on April 24, 2022, and was ushered into the very presence of God, wearing his robe of righteousness provided to him through his faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
He was born June 19, 1943, to the late Robert and Roberta Ball. He graduated from Dixie Heights High School and later received his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Education from Georgetown College.
On July 25, 1970, Doug married Rita Suter Ball, his wife of almost 52 years. Together they were blessed with their daughters, Jennifer Carol Gravitt and Sarah Allison David; son-in-law, Matthew David; and three beautiful grandchildren, Lilly Grace, Emily Carol and Micah James, his birthday buddy!
Doug blessed many people in his life through his long teaching career of 34 years at Gallatin and Owen County Schools. He also served Dallasburg Baptist Church faithfully as a deacon for 48 years and minister of music for 45 years.
Leading the choir and congregation in worship was a joy of his life and allowed him to share the Gospel with his beautiful deep voice. Along with these ministries, he served as Youth and Men’s Sunday School teacher, trustee, moderator and mentor to many.
He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren; his brother, Jim Ball and his wife Jane; his sister-in-law, Sharon Suter; and also many nieces and nephews, Brian and Barbi Ball, Eric and Lynn Ball, Stephanie and Terry DeZarn, Keenan and Heidi Suter; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at McDonald and New Funeral Home, 248 W. Seminary St. On Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. the funeral will be held at Dallasburg Baptist Church in Wheatley. A graveside service will follow at the Wheatley Cemetary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dallasburg Baptist Church in Wheatley, M28 Church in Atlanta, or St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
