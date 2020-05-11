GEORGETOWN – Services for Dr. Al Washburn, 85, will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Washburn died Sunday.
