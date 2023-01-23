Dr. Allen F. Harrod, age 83, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Edsel West officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. 

Dr. Allen F. Harrod

Dr. Harrod was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on September 6, 1939, to the late John Thomas Harrod and Irene Greenwell Harrod. Allen received his doctorate in theology from Luther Rice Seminary and was pastor of several churches for over 60 years. In addition, he was an author of four books. He was a world traveler and missionary, and enjoyed restoring his 1939 Chevy Coup.

