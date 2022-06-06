MOCKSVILLE, NC — Dr. Annette Luther Sherden, 1953-2022.  

Annette was kind, thoughtful, smart, compassionate, generous; always in motion. Overall, she lived to help other people. In particular, she enjoyed spending time with both the young and the old, the infirm and the healthy.

Dr. Annette Luther Sherden.jpg

Dr. Annette Luther Sherden

She volunteered with fourth graders who needed enrichment, as well as the Girl Scouts. Annette shared her love of horses with a generation of children, many of whom took their first ride on her horse, Ladybug. Not only did they learn to ride, but they learned what it takes to care for the horses, including cleaning the stalls and the horses themselves. She loved the common people more than the elite. 

Annette was her high school’s valedictorian and held two Kentucky track records. She then went to SMU, where she studied fine arts as an organ major and played Varsity basketball. Thereafter, she moved directly to medical school at the University of Texas and became a beloved gynecologist and obstetrician. Throughout her medical career she served both the indigent and employed, providing high quality medical care to all. 

Annette was my wife and best friend. I loved her and she loved me. We hiked in the mountains together, read together, talked together on every eclectic subject in detail, and agreed on almost everything. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Love, John.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Frankfort in late June.

