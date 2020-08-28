Dr. Billy Joe Jackson.jpg

Dr. Billy Joe Jackson

Dr. Billy Joe Jackson, age 84, widower of Mary Jo Smith Jackson, of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington. He and Mary Jo were married for 51 years.

Dr. Jackson was born in Lothair, Kentucky, to the late Joe and Bessie Maggard Jackson. He was a 1954 graduate of Hazard High School. He completed his undergraduate at Eastern Kentucky University and then went on to complete medical school at the University of Louisville.

He then served as a lieutenant and physician in the U.S. Navy. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Lawrenceburg, where he practiced family medicine. He completed residency at University of Kentucky for OBGYN/General Surgery.

He worked at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he practiced along side of Dr. Keller, Dr. Douglas and Dr. Cheshire. He delivered thousands of babies during his career. During retirement, he became the owner of multiple grand champion St. Bernards.

Dr. Jackson is survived by his son, Jimmy Joe (Tamara) Jackson, Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, Joe (Beccy) Jackson, Callahan, Florida, and Jill Calhoun, Lawrenceburg; great-grandchildren, C.J. Jackson, Gabe Jackson, Colt Calhoun and Amelia Jackson; sister, Pat (David) Heimerdinger, Louisville, Kentucky.

 A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Englewood Cemetery in Hazard, Kentucky, with Rev. Mary Alice Birdwhistell officiating. Gash Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Anderson County Humane Society, 1410 Versailles Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342.

