Dr. Carol Jane Altizer Tuning, 73, of Frankfort, died on Dec. 3, 2019, after struggling bravely for several years from facial cancer. Carol is survived by her brother, Roley Altizer, and her sister-in-law, Mary Eve Altizer, both of whom live in Roanoke, Virginia; her niece, Mary Claire Altizer (New York City) and nephew, James D. Altizer (Charlotte, North Carolina). Additionally, she is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins and dear friends, Dusty and Mary Rhodes.
Sarah Edelen and Ashley Moore were devoted caregivers to Carol for the past several months.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. She will be buried with her husband, Austin, in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.
