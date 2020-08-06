Dr. Dae Sung Lee

Kentucky State University Professor Emeritus of Economics, Dr. Dae Sung Lee, 81, of Torrance, California, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from cancer-related complications.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Lee emigrated to the United States in the 1960s and worked in academia for 40 years, as a professor of economics and a dean of the School of Business at Kentucky State University (1969-99), and Mississippi Valley State University (1999-2009).

He is survived by wife Chung Ja, daughter Kathy (J.D. Wireman), son David, grandson Daniel, granddaughter Zoe, sisters Kun Ja Lee and Yong Ja Shim, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family-only service is planned for 2 p.m. (PT), Thursday, Aug. 14, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

To plant a tree in memory of Dae Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

