OWENSBORO — A graveside service for Dr. Edward N. Humston, 91, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Humston died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Humston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

