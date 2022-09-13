Dr. Gary B. LaFleur, 71, husband of Cathie Long, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on April 28, 1951, to Lucette (Boivin) LaFleur and the late Bernard LaFleur.

He was in his 50th year of teaching communications at the college level, lastly as a professor with Morehead State University for the last 30 years. During that time, he touched the lives of thousands of students in a positive way.

Gary LaFleur Pic.jpeg

Dr. Gary B. LaFleur

