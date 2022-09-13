Dr. Gary B. LaFleur, 71, husband of Cathie Long, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on April 28, 1951, to Lucette (Boivin) LaFleur and the late Bernard LaFleur.
He was in his 50th year of teaching communications at the college level, lastly as a professor with Morehead State University for the last 30 years. During that time, he touched the lives of thousands of students in a positive way.
He received his BS, MA and PhD all from UMass-Amherst, while starting a family and working nights to pay for it. His first loves were playing the piano and automobiles. He was an excellent speaker and presenter.
As a writer, he was published numerous times throughout his long career. Gary loved his friends, family and animals; he welcomed everyone into his home. He was very caring, had a heart of gold, and was known for his good humor and ability to make those around him laugh.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Aubin (Craig) Whitaker, Richmond, Alyssa (Nathan) Marcucci, Massachusetts, and James (Sheila) LaFleur, Massachusetts; his sister, Doreen (Roy) Lapan, Massachusetts; his grandchildren, Danielle, Alayna, Thomas, Frances, John, Louis, and Lucia; and one niece, Lindsay Lapan, Massachusetts.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandchild, Raeleigh Whitaker.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, at 2 p.m. followed by a time of sharing at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the MSU Foundation to support the Dr. Gary LaFleur Scholarship Fund for MSU students studying strategic communication. Memorial contributions can be mailed to The MSU Foundation, 121 E. Second St., Suite 107, Morehead, KY 40351 or made online at https://alumni.moreheadstate.edu/LaFleur.
