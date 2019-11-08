Dr. Howard H. Hall, 99, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. He was born in Ripley, Ohio, on Sept. 2, 1920, to the late Dr. Lloyd B. and Hazel Taylor Hall.
He retired from the Department of Agriculture in Animal Disease Eradication and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dr. Hall spent two and a half years in Mexico helping eradicate a bovine disease in an effort to prevent spreading to the United States. During which time he became fluent in two different Spanish dialects.
Shortly after retirement, he started a Competition Pistol Shooting Club and was very competitive in Senior Athletic Events. He won over 700 medals and even competed on a national level, but was limited to two events.
Dr. Hall chose to compete in swimming and track and field, where he felt he could win the most medals. In 2001, Dr. Hall won the Florida Male Senior Amateur Athlete of the year and the Bailey Gore Spirit of the Games Award in 2012.
In September, he competed in the 2019 Kentucky Senior Events. He was active in Kiwanis Club until 2018 and was on a bowling team. Dr. Hall loved to talk and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, reading, trivia and anything outdoors. He was a Thirty Second Degree Mason.
He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Carpenter, Louisville, and Anne (Richard) Paxton, Hopkinsville; his grandchildren, Lee (Alice) Carpenter, Nicholasville, Christopher H. Paxton, NM, and Elizabeth R. Paxton, Lexington; and his great-granddaughter, Stephanie Carpenter, New Mexico.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Hiram Lodge #4 conducting services at 7 p.m. The lodge will open at 6:30 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Olympics. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.