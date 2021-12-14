Dr. James "Jim" Edward Blackburn II went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Dr. James Edward Blackburn II.jpg

Dr. James Edward Blackburn II

Jim was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on January 29, 1935, to Dr. Winfrey Porter Blackburn and May Viehe Blackburn. After graduating from Frankfort High School, he went on to receive a BS degree from Vanderbilt University.

Jim fulfilled his dream of becoming a physician with a medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. While serving his residency at the University of Virginia in 1959, he met his wife, Patricia "Pat" Riley Blackburn. They were married in 1962 and had two children. A

fter serving two years in the Navy as the physician on the guided missile cruiser, the USS Boston, he returned to UVA for completion of Orthopedic residency.

Jim and Pat settled in Lynchburg, where he started practice as an Orthopedic surgeon. He retired from medicine in 1994 and spent his days in his workshop crafting beautiful furniture and restoring brass era antique cars.

Jim served as Junior Warden at Trinity Episcopal Church for many years and managed the Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery for over 30 years. He was also a longtime member of the Lynchburg Antique Car Club and participated in many car shows in the area including the Greenbrier Concours d'Elegance.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John P. Blackburn and David V. Blackburn; and brother-in-law, Harold L. Riley.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Riley Blackburn; daughter, Linda Marceau (Gary); son, Jay Blackburn (Tammy); brother, Winfrey Blackburn; granddaughter, Catherine Blackburn and fiancé, Maclaine Stener; grandsons, Bryan and Porter Marceau; step-granddaughters, Savannah Miller and Sydney Winship; step-grandson, Adam Rippel; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and McAllister Stener; and step great-grandchildren, Conner, Georgia, and Ada Miller, and Madden Winship. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, William "Bill" Riley (Priss), and David Riley; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Thompson (Evan) and Barbara Riley; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Ariana Wilson (Visiting Angels), Margaret Diggs, Cara Tomlin, Vanessa Calloway (Visiting Angels), and Laura Watlington (Heavenly Hands) for the loving care they provided to Jim during the last weeks of his life.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Blackburn, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription