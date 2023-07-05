Dr. James Marlin Patton passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was the son of the late James Henry and Edna Mae Patton and was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Ann Clarke.

Dr. James Marlin Patton .jpeg

Dr. James Marlin Patton

He was born on August 14, 1948, in Bardstown, Kentucky. His formative education was through the Good Shepherd Catholic school system. He earned a baccalaureate degree in social psychology at Kentucky State University, a master’s degree in special education, University of Louisville and a Doctor of Education in higher education, Indiana University.

Service information

Jul 14
Burial
Friday, July 14, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
