Dr. John Allen Myers passed away on July 11, 2023, at his home in Holly Springs, North Carolina, following a brief, intense and devastating illness.
John was born on April 21, 1974, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Billy Lee and Dorothy Ann (Roberts) Myers. John was preceded in death by his father.
John is survived by his wife, Dr. Lisa Norfleet Myers; his children, Elizabeth (12) and Matthew (10), and their Goldendoodle, Lucy (1); his brother, Ivan Myers (Christy); niece, Brandie Myers Bratcher (Brent), and their children, Aaron, Paetyn, Kennedie and Kolby and Brandie’s sister Callie; niece, Katelynn Hardy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Shirley Norfleet; brother-in-law, Barry Norfleet (Tracy), and his nephews, Parker Norfleet (BreAnna) and Chandler Norfleet.
John deeply loved his family and held a strong faith in our Lord and Savior, as he taught his children well. John, Lisa, Elizabeth and Matthew had a full and fun life in Louisville for many years before moving to North Carolina in 2021, where they’ve grown as a family and expanded their many friendships. They attended Beargrass Christian Church (Louisville) and Hope Community Church (Apex, NC). John had a vibrant personality, great sense of humor, contagious smile and heart of servant leadership.
He actively coached the kids’ basketball and soccer teams. Among family and friends, he enjoyed many different sports, games and Krav Maga training. John was an avid UofL fan and could be intensely competitive — perhaps observed the most during the many neighborhood cook-offs and holiday house decoration contests, of which he won several times.
After graduating from DeSales High School in 1992, John served for seven years in the United States Army Reserve as a Sergeant and Medic in the 5010th U.S. Army Hospital. John was quite accomplished, graduating from the University of Louisville with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, followed by his doctorate degree in Biostatistics and Decision Science in 2004. John was among the first students in the newly launched PhD Biostatistics program at UofL.
John completed his Postdoctoral Fellowship in Biostatistics at Yale University, and returned to the University of Louisville where he was promoted and achieved tenure as a professor in the School of Public Health and Information Sciences and the School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics. He most recently served as Director of Clinical Research and Director of the Biostatistical Core at the Duke University School of Nursing, where he was also a member of several committees and tasks forces addressing quality and diversity research for public health concerns.
Services will be held at Sojourn Community Church, 11412 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky, as follows: Visitation on Sunday, July 23, from 4-7 p.m.; funeral on Monday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-noon, followed by a private graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a GoFundMe account for Elizabeth and Matthew’s college savings fund are greatly appreciated.
