Dr. John Caton

Dr. John Charles Caton, 79, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died peacefully at his home on July 26, 2022.
He was born February 13, 1943, to James Elmer Caton Jr. and Mary Lois Spencer in Morganfield, Kentucky. Dr. Caton attended Henry Clay High School, the University of Kentucky and received an MD degree in Radiology from the University of Kentucky Medical School. He was the first member in his family to graduate from college.
Dr. Caton enlisted in the Army following medical school and was promoted to Major and served his residency in El Paso, Texas, and San Francisco, California. He couldn’t stay away from his beloved Kentucky very long and moved back where he lived the remainder of his life.
John Caton was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Bates Caton, wife of 52 years.
He is survived by his three daughters, Carolyn Mattson married to Patrick Mattson of Bronxville, New York, Sarah Owens married to Chris Owens of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Elizabeth Gill married to Ben Gill of Frankfort, Kentucky; and six beautiful grandchildren, Caton and Liza Owens, William and Winston Mattson, Harper and Ellie Gill. John was a devoted “PopPop” to his grandchildren and taught them a tremendous amount that they will carry with them throughout their lives.
John inspired a love for Kentucky in his family beginning in Henderson, Kentucky, where he created a wonderful life for his wife and daughters on beautiful Shade Rest farm. This is where his love for nature and caring for his land began. It was truly a picturesque place to raise a family with lots of places to run, play and hide and lifelong memories were created.
John moved his family to Frankfort, Kentucky, in 1982. John continued to expand his knowledge and love for nature. He had a true devotion and passion for his farm in Woodford County. He could identify every wildflower, bird and tree during all four seasons. He spent countless days mowing and tending to the farm up until his death. He was an avid and fearless horseback rider and enjoyed years of tearing through Woodford County while fox hunting with a flask of bourbon by his side.
John surrounded himself throughout his life with many fabulous devoted friends across the US. He and Barbara were dedicated to long lasting friendships. One thing they all had in common is that they all truly knew how to celebrate and enjoy life, from elaborate dinner parties, to backyard Fourth of July parties, to unforgettable trips. John was also an extraordinary chef preparing a wide variety of amazing meals for his family and friends throughout his life, but his specialty may have been good old smoked ribs and soup bean casserole prepared on his farm.
John was a geography buff and took this knowledge with him when he traveled, taking countless trips that took him all around the world with his late wife, Barbara.
Anyone that knows him understands that Big John Caton is hard to sum up in a few words. He was at times larger than life, one of the smartest and funniest men you ever met, no doubt usually the life of the party. Coming from very humble beginnings, he was unusually generous. He was extremely knowledgeable on countless subjects such as boating, travel, geography, wine, food, nature, antiques, fly fishing and photography, just to name a few. We will miss his wisdom as well as his clever, funny and smart aleck remarks.
We hope that he is now reunited with his beautiful wife doing all the things he loved — taking a walk through the woods in Kentucky, toasting a glass on the coast of Brittany, France, fly fishing at a dude ranch in Wyoming, cruising through the Florida waters or Chesapeake Bay on his boat, enjoying a cocktail while shelling on a Florida beach, hanging out the country club pool or simply sipping bourbon in his chair on the porch of his farm listening to good music.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Caton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
