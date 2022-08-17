Dr. John Charles Caton, 79, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died peacefully at his home on July 26, 2022. 

He was born February 13, 1943, to James Elmer Caton Jr. and Mary Lois Spencer in Morganfield, Kentucky. Dr. Caton attended Henry Clay High School, the University of Kentucky and received an MD degree in Radiology from the University of Kentucky Medical School. He was the first member in his family to graduate from college.

Dr. John Caton
