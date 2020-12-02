Dr. Mary Smith-Stowe

Dr. Mary Levi Smith-Stowe, age 84, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Private services will be held.
She was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, on Jan. 30, 1936, to the late Elder William Monroe Levi and Mrs. Byneter Markham Levi. Dr. Smith-Stowe was a 1957 graduate of Jackson State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She then earned her Master’s Degree and Ph.D. in education in 1964 and 1970, respectfully, from the University of Kentucky. With a strong dedication to education, Dr. Smith-Stowe was named to both the University of Kentucky and Jackson State University Alumni Hall of Fame. In addition, she received an Honorary Doctorate in Public Service from Kentucky State University. In 1991, Dr. Smith-Stowe was named the 11th President of Kentucky State University, leading her to accomplish the titles of the First Female President of Kentucky State University, and the First African American Female President in the State of Kentucky. In addition to her education field, she was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Dr. Smith-Stowe retired after serving as the President of Kentucky State University.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor James H. Stowe; children, Dr. Darryl V. Smith (Kristel) and Danee L. Smith (Lillibeth); son-in-law, Rance Williams; step-daughter, Melanie Robbins; and by her grandchildren, Danielle, Morgan, Brittany, Blake, Raven, Henry, Janae, Shiloh and Noelle. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, beloved relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, LeRoy V. Smith; daughter, Angela Williams; step-son, James H. Stowe Jr. and by her siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mary L. Smith Endowed Scholarship at Kentucky State University.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.