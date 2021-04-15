Dr. Mike Unuakhalu, 63, husband of Abigail Edoro Unuakhalu, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria, on May 31, 1957, to Chief Odion and Ejemen Akhimien Unuakhalu. 

Unuakhalu Pic.jpg

Dr. Mike Unuakhalu

Dr. Mike Unuakhalu was a Professor of Computer Science and the Coordinator of the Graduate Computer Science Degree Program at Kentucky State University. He holds a Doctorate degree in Educational Technology/Instructional System Design from The University of Kentucky, M.S. in Computer Science from Clark-Atlanta University, and a B.SC in Computer Science and M.P.A in Public Administration from Kentucky State University.

He taught a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses in the Computer Science and Information Systems field including Computer Programming & Problem Solving, Data Structures, Systems Analysis and Design, Database Management Systems, Electronic Commerce, and Computer Information Systems.  

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Osereme Unuakhalu, and Ejemen Unuakhalu; his son, Usifo Unuakhalu; his sisters, Odion Omoruwa, Idowu Olanrewaju, Julie Unuakhalu and Tokunbo Unuakhalu; and his brothers, Godwin Unuakhalu, Ebis Unuakhalu, Innih Unuakhalu, David Unuakhalu, and Jonah Unuakhalu. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, uncles and in-laws. 

He was preceded in death by his sister, Akhere Unuakhalu; and his brother, Sunday Unuakhalu.  

Mike was a loving husband and father who enjoyed traveling with his family and keeping up with sports. He was a big fan of UK Athletics and the San Francisco 49ers.

Mike loved to sing and listen to music. He lived a healthy lifestyle and took daily walks. Mike was a devoted educator in and out of the classroom.  

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Father Charles Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Francis Gwandi, James Adeyemi, Elgie McFayden, Clifton Wise, Richard Maiti, Jens Hannemann, and Dave Crowe. Honorary casketbearers will be Chandee Felder, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Philomena Sanbe.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Apr 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, April 22, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
70 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 21
Visitation
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
4:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 22
Burial
Thursday, April 22, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
