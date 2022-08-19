Funeral arrangements for Dr. O. M. (Mac) Patrick, 87, husband of Mary Leigh, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Patrick died Thursday evening in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of O. Patrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

