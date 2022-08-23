Dr. Olney ‘Mac’ McCoy Patrick

“Mac” Patrick passed away peacefully on August 18 at the age of 87. He was married to Mary Leigh for the past 67 years and had three children, Janice (Ted) of Nacogdoches, Texas, David (Janice) of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Clay (Liz) Frankfort, Kentucky; as well as nine grandchildren, David II, Luke, Christine (Brandon) Giella, Patrick, McCoy, Cooper, Carson, Jackson and Cason.
He was the son of the late “Pat” and Virginia Patrick and was proceeded in death by his brother, Myron; and his grandson, David.
He aspired to be a physician at an early age and worked diligently in school to finish both High School and College in three years each and went on to be the youngest member of his University of Louisville Medical School class.
He completed his surgery internship at Columbus Medical Center, Columbus, Georgia, and then began his general surgery residency at the VA Hospital in Louisville. His residency was interrupted by the draft in 1962 and he spent two years in the U.S. Army in the 101ST Airborne at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. His two years there provided a solid foundation for an orthopedic residency as well. After he finished his general surgery residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, he, and his partner Dallas Hagg opened Capital Surgical Clinic in Frankfort in 1965. He began his practice at the old Kings Daughters Memorial Hospital. His practice included General and Vascular Surgery, as well as Orthopedics.
Mac was a lifetime member of the American Medical Association, Kentucky Medical Society, Franklin County Medical Society and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He served as a board member for the Franklin County Health Department and First Federal Savings in Loan.
He was appointed to the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC), a local economic development entity. He engaged in many businesses in and around Franklin County — from restaurants to real estate. He started the Functional Evaluation Center of Central Kentucky, which became a primary disability determination center for workers compensation across the Commonwealth.
He was appointed to the Kentucky Medical Licensure Board in 1992 and served for 12 years. Following retirement from his medical practice he consulted with various insurance companies. He and his wife owned and operated a thoroughbred breeding operation for the past 45 years, having bred and raced many stakes winners over this period.
He enjoyed his work, but nothing pleased him more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting in Canada, Mexico, and all over Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 26, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date. He will be cremated, and his cremains will be interred next to his grandson, David II.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Hospice (Bluegrass Care Navigators) or the Humane Society.
