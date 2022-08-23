“Mac” Patrick passed away peacefully on August 18 at the age of 87. He was married to Mary Leigh for the past 67 years and had three children, Janice (Ted) of Nacogdoches, Texas, David (Janice) of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Clay (Liz) Frankfort, Kentucky; as well as nine grandchildren, David II, Luke, Christine (Brandon) Giella, Patrick, McCoy, Cooper, Carson, Jackson and Cason.

Dr Patrick Paper.jpeg

Dr. Olney ‘Mac’ McCoy Patrick

He was the son of the late “Pat” and Virginia Patrick and was proceeded in death by his brother, Myron; and his grandson, David.

