Robert Louis Slaton, 81, passed away on December 27, 2022, after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. 

Born in Madisonville on June 25, 1941, Robert was the only son of L.R. “Rex” Slaton and Mary Ruth McGuyer Slaton. He earned an MA in Education from WKU in 1966, a MSSW from U of L in 1968, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from U of L in 1989.

Dr. Robert L. Slaton.jpg

Dr. Robert L. Slaton

