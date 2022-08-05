Dr. Scott T. Green

Dr. Scott Thomas Green, 89, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022.
Dr. Green was born in Frankfort on December 5, 1932, to George Thomas Green and Nellie Lewis Green. From the age of five, he knew that he wanted to be a veterinarian. He attended the University of Kentucky before being accepted into Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Green was a member of the Omega Tau Sigma professional fraternity and the Phi Kappa Tau social fraternity. In 1958, he graduated from Auburn and returned to Frankfort to practice veterinary medicine.
Dr. Green was a veterinarian for 44 years and was co-owner of the Frankfort Veterinary Clinic. He loved working with animals, both large and small. His work with farmers throughout Franklin County led to many of his lifelong friendships.
Dr. Green was a life member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association. He was twice elected president of the Central Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association and was former president of the Central Kentucky Small Animal Hospital Association.
Dr. Green had a variety of hobbies. He was a woodworker, making furniture for his friends and family; an avid reader, enjoying biographies and books on American history; and an enthusiastic sportsman, taking numerous trips with his friends, sons and beloved dogs hunting and fishing out West and throughout Kentucky and Canada.
Dr. Green was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for 52 years. He was on the Executive Board of the Bluegrass Council and loved working with scout troops. He enjoyed teaching scouts how to tie knots, cook outdoors with a Dutch oven, and develop a love for the outdoors.
Dr. Green supervised scouts on numerous trips including the annual Jamborees and hiking trips to Philmont. During his time with the Boy Scouts, he oversaw the development of 13 Eagle Scouts and won awards including the 2003 Franklin County Distinguished Citizen Award, National Eagle Scout Scoutmaster Award of Merit and the prestigious Silver Beaver Award.
Dr. Green was a charter member and president of the East Frankfort Optimist Club where he formed the Optimist Rifle Team and in 1963 was elected as District Achievement and Awards Chairman for Optimist International. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and earned the Distinguished Service Award.
He served as president of the Frankfort Sportsmen’s Club and was named Sportsman of the Year in 1968. Dr. Green served on the Board of the Franklin County Health Department for 18 years, served two terms on the Frankfort Plant Board and served on the United Way Community Investment Committee.
Dr. Green is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara King Green; his siblings, Don Green (Carol), Lisa Green and Betty Lynn Williams; his children, Karen Wood (David), Kelly Green, Matthew Green (Lisa), Michael Green, Mitchell Green (Ginny) of Frankfort and Kay McCarty (Gary) of Richmond; his grandchildren, Christopher Green (Amy), Alex Wood (Lindsey), John Wood, Jeremy Green, Hannah Green, Christina McCarty Brunty (Cameron), Carrie McCarty, Ryan McCready, Seth Green, Maeve Green and Henry Green; and his great-grandsons, Bennett Green and Cooper Green.
Dr. Green was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Miller; and his sons, Mark Scott Green and Martin Russell Green.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Christopher Green, Ryan McCready, Alex Wood, John Wood, Jeremy Green, Seth Green and Henry Green.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday.
Dr. Green was an active member of Capital City Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
