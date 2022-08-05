Dr. Scott Thomas Green, 89, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022.

Dr. Green was born in Frankfort on December 5, 1932, to George Thomas Green and Nellie Lewis Green. From the age of five, he knew that he wanted to be a veterinarian. He attended the University of Kentucky before being accepted into Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Scott Green.jpeg

Dr. Scott T. Green

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription