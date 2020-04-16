Sharon Parris Sanders.jpg

Sharon Parris Sanders

Dr. Sharon Dean Parris Sanders passed away on April 6, 2020, following a courageous 4-month battle with stage 4 glioblastoma. She was 63 years old, and a breast cancer survivor.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 41 years, Steve Sanders; children, Sara Sanders Newton (Tom), Sam Sanders (Rachel and Seth Sanders (Stephanie); grandchildren, Emma, William, Jesse and Simon; mother, Mary Dean Phifer; brother, Don Parris (Sheri); sisters, Debra Guess (Greg) and Ann Estill (Donnie); and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was raised in Frankfort, graduated from Franklin County High School in 1974 and attended Eastern Kentucky University, graduating in 1978. She began her professional life as an elementary teacher, received her Masters and Ph.D. from Clemson University, monitored at-risk families and children through nonprofits and her church, and developed a leadership curriculum with her husband to mentor engineering students at Clemson University. Sharon and Steve lived near Six Mile, South Carolina.

Sharon’s final days were spent at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, in the care of compassionate staff and her adoring family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Cottingham House for their generous care and support. To view Sharon’s memorial service, go to httsp://www.facebook.com/sharonsandersmemorial.

