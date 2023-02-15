August 18, 1940-February 12, 2023
Dr. Steven H. Gale, 82, passed away on February 12, 2023. He was born on August 18, 1940, in San Diego, California, the oldest child of Dr. Norman Gale and Mary Wilder Haase.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 4:56 pm
Steve graduated from Duke University, UCLA and the University of Southern California. He was a professor of English, specializing in modern drama and film, and was the founding president of the Harold Pinter Society and a leading expert on Pinter’s work.
Steve was a member of the 1964 cultural exchange team, Project India, and was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Liberia, West Africa, in 1973. He also taught at the University of Puerto Rico, the University of Florida and Missouri Southern State College.
He served as the Endowed Chair in the Humanities at Kentucky State University from 1988-2015. Steve authored 16 books, including “Encyclopedia of American Humorists,” “Encyclopedia of British Humorists,” “West African Folktales,” books on humorist S. J. Perelman, and numerous studies of Harold Pinter’s plays and screenplays. He also co-edited 14 editions of the “Pinter Review,” and published hundreds of articles, essays, reviews, scholarly papers, study guides and creative works.
He served as a Danforth Associate and as president of the Frankfort Arts Foundation, was a member of the Frankfort Rotary Club, and was listed in “Who’s Who in the World.” He loved being a family man, and enjoyed caring for his many pets, traveling the world, playing poker and watching his racehorses run.
Steve is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Kathy Johnson Gale; daughters, Shannon Gale, Ashley Smith (Jason Smith) and Heather Gale (Joshu Goebeler); grandsons, Edison Gale and Paxton Smith; sister, Norma Wetzel; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bill Gale.
To honor Steve, we ask that you plant a tree, take a walk in the woods or donate to Hospice or the World Wildlife Fund.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Adam Standiford officiating. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
(0) comments
