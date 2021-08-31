Thornton E. Bryan Jr., M.D., age 94, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home in Cadiz.

Dr. Thornton E. Bryan Jr.jpg

Dr. Thornton E. Bryan Jr.

He was born March 16, 1927, in Frankfort, Kentucky, the son of the late Thornton E. Bryan, Sr. and Mary Ellen Stivers Bryan. A 1944 graduate of Elkhorn High School in Frankfort, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1945 and acquired the rank of Pharmacist's Mate 3rd Class.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky in 1949 before attending the University of Louisville School of Medicine where he obtained his M.D. degree in 1954.

After completing his internship in Philadelphia, Dr. Bryan settled in Cadiz where he practiced family medicine and served on the Trigg County Hospital's Board of Trustees from 1955 until 1971 when he left to accept a faculty position at the University of Iowa College of Medicine.

In 1973, Dr. Bryan departed Iowa for the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis where he became the founding Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and served as Professor there until 1987. His final stint as Professor of Family Medicine was at the University of Alabama in Huntsville before he retired to Trigg County in 1990.

During his lifetime, Dr. Bryan served as President of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, on the Board of Trustees of the Kentucky Medical Association, as well as Chair of the Board of Rural Health Clinics.

In addition to his professional affiliations, Dr. Bryan was also active in many local and civic organizations over the years. He was a founding member of the Cadiz Rotary Club, serving as the club's first President, and was a charter member and the first Commander of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 8-7.

Dr. Bryan also served as the Chairman of the Trigg County Democratic Executive Committee from 2008 until 2016.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Manley Bryan; his second wife, Helen Wright Bryan; and a sister, Ann Robinson.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Jean Taylor Bryan of Cadiz; his children, Michael "Mike" Bryan (Donna) of Cadiz, Kathy Bryan (Dennis) of Midway, Ky., David Bryan (Nellie) of Lexington, Ky., Leslie Stamper (Michael) of Frankfort, Laura Dickson (Carter) and Susan Vincent, both of Memphis, Tenn., and Dr. Thornton E. Bryan, III (Caroline) of Boise, Idaho; a sister, Carol Sue Wiard of Frankfort; 12 grandchildren, Ursula Tierney (Tim), Nicole McDaniel (Joe), Taylor Stamper (Heather), Reid Bryan, K.C. Sartin (Stan), Stephanie Meredith (Scott), Jennifer Montazemi (Rob), Micah Panzini (James), John Vincent (Andrea), Caroline Balton (Patrick), Dane Pausina, and Brett Pausina; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services with military honors were held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Arrangements by Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main St. in Cadiz.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Cadiz Rotary Club — In Memory of Dr. Thornton E. Bryan, Jr., P.O. Box 713, Cadiz, KY 42211; Trigg County Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 312, Cadiz, KY 42211; or Pennyroyal Hospice, 220 Burley Ave., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.

