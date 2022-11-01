Drexel Reed Davis Jr. passed away on October 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Carter House, 2456 Georgetown Road, Frankfort.

Drexel Davis Jr.

Drex was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 1, 1952, to the late Drexell R. Davis Sr., and Sarah Lillis Davis. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Morehead State University. At Franklin County, he played basketball and golf, and he attended Morehead State University on a golf scholarship. 

