Drexel Davis Jr.

Drexel Reed Davis Jr. passed away on October 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Carter House, 2456 Georgetown Road, Frankfort.
Drex was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 1, 1952, to the late Drexell R. Davis Sr., and Sarah Lillis Davis. He was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Morehead State University. At Franklin County, he played basketball and golf, and he attended Morehead State University on a golf scholarship.
Drex had a long career in state government, which included working for the Department for Local Government, the Transportation Cabinet, and the State Postal Service where he served as director. His last government role was as clerk for the Kentucky Legislature.
Like his mother and father, Drex was a skilled golfer with a dedicated love of the game. He won the Frankfort City Championship at Juniper Hill in 2000 and, after serving as assistant coach for the Western Hills High School girls golf team, later became the head coach of the Franklin County High School girls golf team. He coached at Franklin County for 11 years, leading the golfers to a regional championship during his final year as a coach.
A lifelong Democrat, Drex was dedicated to contributing to his community through volunteering. He participated for many years in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and continued his dedication of working with youth as a coach in the Bondurant Middle School intramural basketball program.
Drex was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and had a tradition of traveling to away games with a group of close friends. He also enjoyed traveling out of state with friends to play golf.
In August 2012, he took the golf trip of a lifetime when he went to Scotland to play at St. Andrews. Closer to home, Keeneland was a biannual pleasure. Drex loved socializing and competing, and local trivia competitions, fantasy football, and fishing at the Elkhorn Creek were hobbies he enjoyed.
Drex was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Lillis Davis; and his companion and caregiver, Judy Peach.
Drex was a role model and mentor to many but he had especially close and longstanding relationships with Andrew Hedges and Cameron Phelps. Because of his outgoing personality and fun-loving approach to life, he leaves behind legions of close friends who will miss him greatly.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
