Duard Hockensmith

Duard Winston Hockensmith, age 84, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jay Stratton officiating. Burial will follow at Switzer Cemetery. The family will receive friend at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time on Friday.
Duard was born in Frankfort on Aug. 8, 1935, to the late Duard and Lillie Mae South Hockensmith. He retired from the Franklin County Road Department after many years serving as a truck driver and mechanic. He enjoyed farming and gardening, spending time with his beloved cats. He was a member of North Fork Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Wayne Hockensmith (Diana), Jackie Hockensmith (Kim), and Iris Drury (Jerry), and was also blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Cook Hockensmith, and sister, Virginia Pearl Hockensmith.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Switzer Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.