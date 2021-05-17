Funeral services for Duke Webb Jr., 74, of Frankfort, will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Brother Bill Wise will officiate with burial to follow in Beechridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8.p.m. with Masonic Services at 7 p.m. with the lodge opening at 6:30 p.m.

Duke was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a former Tow Boat Captain with J.L. Donaldson Towing. He was a veteran having served in the Army during the Vietnam War and he was a member of Beechridge Baptist Church, VFW Post # 4075 and W.G. Simpson Masonic Lodge # 472.

Duke was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, four wheeling and old cars.

Duke was the son of Opal Eva Mounce and Luke Morrison Webb, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Robert Rogers; daughter, Elaine Denise Hudson; grandson, Johnathan M. Hudson, Jr., and brother, Thomas Gene Sawyer.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret Elaine Webb; son, Bobby Webb (April); granddaughters, Kaitlynn D. Hudson and Elena Grace Webb; step-grandsons, Michael Pulliam and Josh Webb; step-great-grandson, David Pulliam; step-granddaughters, Chasity Bruce, Kaitlinn Webb and Samantha Miley; step-great-grandsons Eli and Liam Bruce; sister-in-laws, Carol Durham Cathy Durham; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Webb, Jonathan Burke, Kaitlynn Hudson, Josh Webb, Michael Pulliam and David Pulliam. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frosty Cardwell, Danny Cornish, Billy Temple and members of the Defiant Crew Motorcycle Club.

