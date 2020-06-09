LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Dustin Wayne Drury, 33, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Eagle Lake Convention Center in Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Lake Convention Center. Drury died Sunday at Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs.

