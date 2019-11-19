Dwayne Lee Wainscott
Services for Dwayne Lee Wainscott, 24, of Frankfort, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. Tony Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 11 a.m. until service time.

Dwayne died Friday in Frankfort. He was a self-employed contractor and fisherman with a Dock company in Western Kentucky. He was the son of the late Charlotte Norris Wainscott, and was preceded by Grandfathers Ernest Norris and Russell Wainscott. A native of Lexington, Dwayne loved to draw, listen to music and being with family. He loved the outdoors and fishing.

Dwayne is survived by his father, Russell Wainscott, Frankfort; sisters, Ashley Wainscott and Brittney Wainscottof Frankfort, Shirley Amanda Richardson, Lawrenceburg, and Emily Wainscott, Frankfort, and Priscilla Teegarden; brothers, Derek Perry, Lawrenceburg, and Joseph Wainscott, Frankfort; grandmothers, Shirley Norris, Waddy, and Edna Wainscott, Frankfort; nieces, Kelsey Jackson and Journey Smothers; and nephew, Nash Smothers.

Pallbearers will be Josh Perkins, Keegan Newton, Bobby Ferguson, Andrew Hanan, Emily Wainscott, Ricky Smothers, Nicholas Richardson and Cody Wainscott. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to National Suicide Prevention Life Line, 50 Broadway Floor 19 New York, NY 10004. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.

