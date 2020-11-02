Dwight "David" Atcher of Lexington, Kentucky, died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born on Dec. 9, 1952, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Doris Conkwright Atcher and Luther Herman Atcher.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Everett of Salt Point, New York; his beloved sister, Nancy Sue Atcher (Bill Payne) of Frankfort, Kentucky; his daughter, Nancy Tameson Atcher Diedrichs (Eric); and his son, Clay David Atcher. He also cherished his relationships with cousin, Jim Conkwright of Cecilia, Kentucky; and classmate and lifelong friend, Mark Greenfield of Seattle, Washington; and many other cousins and friends.
David was chosen to participate in Jefferson County School's "Advance Class" and went to advanced classes at Prestonia Elementary and Durrett High School from which he graduated in 1970. He then attended the University of Kentucky and made Lexington his home.
He graduated from medical school and became a psychiatrist working at the University of Kentucky and Eastern State Psychiatric Hospital. He retired in 2004 and did consulting with the state of Kentucky and Stewart Home and School.
He lived briefly in Seattle, Washington, where he completed his residency and where his daughter Nancy was born. David became a proficient musician, learning to play the fiddle, banjo, hammered dulcimer, mandolin, guitar, piano and viola. He wrote and played traditional music and published a book of his tunes, which are played for and loved by musicians and contradancers around the country.
He was on the founding board of the Lexington Traditional Dance Association contradance and played in the band Atcher, Beck and Kahl, as well as many other bands in Kentucky and New York. He was much beloved for performing for the patients at his various workplaces.
David loved basketball and played at Durrett High School and in pickup games at the University of Kentucky. He was an ardent fan of the UK Wildcats and watched the games everywhere he went.
He moved to Salt Point, New York upon marrying in 2010 and purchased his dream farm with goats, chickens, pigs, turkeys, bees and a great dog. He built a large garden with a small orchard and entered his produce in the local county fair every year. He amassed hundreds of winning ribbons for his vegetable entries and won a ribbon for growing the largest potato in Dutchess County.
His love for hunting and gardening resulted from his childhood summers on the Conkwright farm and his love of fishing was a gift from his beloved Uncle Ralph, who molded the "character" of David. David was the family genealogist, finding connections to Louisville's Randy Atcher and his great-grandfather, William Freeland Atcher, a decorated Civil War hero.
He relished finding information on the family's Dutch and European connections. As a result of David's input, Randy Atcher received an Emmy award for his contribution to Louisville TV and music and William F. Atcher was recognized in a military service and received a headstone from the Veterans Administration. David was also a strong advocate for land preservation and was recognized by the Fayette Alliance for his efforts to block development on the north side of Lexington.
David will be remembered for his easy going personality and ability to see past the challenges of today to a brighter tomorrow, his generosity, his humble way of dressing, his sense of humor, his music and the prize winning vegetables he grew.
He recently returned home to his beloved Kentucky to be closer to his children and sister.
Private burial will be in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. When we can gather again, there will be a memorial and contradance in David's honor in Lexington.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lexington Traditional Dance Association at www.ltda.us.
