Private services will be held for E. Marie Kays, 96, Frankfort. She died Tuesday at Northpoint Lexington Healthcare.

She was a former employee of HK Porter and attended Graefenburg Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and loved “playing in the dirt.”

Survivors include sons, Scott (Deborah) and Rudy M. (Anne) Kays; sisters, Mary Jean Phillips, Juanita Renfro, Carol (Jerry) Ruble, Wanda Snook; and brother, Jamie Snook; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded by parents, Beckham Thomas and Alice Sue Snook; husband, Marvin Kays; and son, Gerald Wayne Kays.

