Earl Dawson Blankenship Jr., age 61, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Cody Blankenship officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Monday. 

Earl was born on August 2, 1961, in Burlington, North Carolina, to Earl and Sylvia Blankenship. He began his career in carpentry and spent eight years at the Frankfort Plant Board prior to retiring as a carpenter. 

