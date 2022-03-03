On February 14, 2022, Earl Hohman left the many blessings God has bestowed on him to go the even greater blessings of life with Him in eternity. He was blessed to be the son of Fred and Hallie Hohman and further blessed by his older brother, Kenneth, who was his closest friend through much of their lives.

Earl Hohman.jpg

Earl Hohman

He served in the U.S. Navy during the closing years of WWII, graduated from Speed School and the engineering school of the University of Louisville. Soon after, God called him to preach. He graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Masters in Divinity.

God further blessed him by calling him to be pastor of the Augusta Kentucky Baptist Church. While there, God gave him Margaret Rose Taylor, the perfect wife. They were married on December 28, 1953. They were husband, wife and best friends for 64 years.

Then God called him to Morganfield (Kentucky) Baptist Church. While there, God gave him two fine sons, Jeff and Nathan "Nace." When his work was finished there, he pastored the First Baptist Church Nicholasville (Kentucky).

In 1970, he retired from full-time ministry to work with computer systems for the Kentucky Department of Mental Health until he retired in 1988. Throughout this time, God continued to use him as interim pastor 12 times in five different churches and many Sundays of supply preaching. He let him teach the CoEd2 class at Immanuel Baptist Church in Frankfort until he and Margaret moved to Brooks Place in Winchester.

Special thanks to the Willows at Hamburg for the excellent care provided the past four years. God blessed Earl with a wonderful loving family.

Jeff married Debbie Shroat and they have two special daughters, Lauren and Madison (Matt Knowe) and two great-grandchildren, JB and Kingsley. Nathan married Tempa Harris and they have a special son, Taylor.

And now Earl has entered the presence of God, forgiven of his many sins by Christ's atoning death to share in Christ's resurrection glory.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, with a reception to follow. To sign the online guestbook visit www.ScobeeFuneralHome.com.

Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Collins Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601.

