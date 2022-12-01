Services for Earl Johnny Bolin, 94, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Bolin died Wednesday, Nov, 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Bolin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

