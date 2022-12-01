Services for Earl Johnny Bolin, 94, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Bolin died Wednesday, Nov, 30.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Belgium coach Martinez leaving team after World Cup exit
- College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
- Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case
- Watson set to make Browns' debut at Texans after suspension
- Messi fans from Asia cheer on Argentina at World Cup
- Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
- Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw
- Jill Ellis voted to US Soccer Hall of Fame, won 2 World Cups
Most Popular
Articles
- GOP candidates seeking county party chair's resignation
- Coutts creates holiday magic with 40,000 Christmas lights
- Local woman charged with criminal abuse after toddler sustains severe burns
- 'Toyland' in Frankfort: 'What's not to love' about the Christmas Parade?
- Longtime friends Key, Sheppard will be reunited at Kentucky
- Caught in the act: Officer reportedly witnesses local man strangling woman
- Fiscal Court approves ordinance that allows county to impose transient tax on vacation rentals
- FCSO: Woman closed window on deputy's arm
- Fiscal Court considers zone map change for parcel of land near Elkhorn Creek
- Franklin County's football team loses heartbreaker to Corbin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- GOP candidates seeking county party chair's resignation (10)
- Planning commission sends bourbon barrel warehouse text amendment to city, county with slew of conditions (10)
- Guest columnist: 'We cannot just sit and wait' (10)
- John Arnett: Get all grateful (8)
- Zone change for land in front of Governors Place discussed (7)
- City leaders discuss new taxes, fees, parking ordinances (7)
- Guest columnist: Text amendment forwarded (7)
- Guest columnist: Goodwill suggestions for Buffalo Trace (7)
- Fiscal court holds open house at former Duckers Lake Golf Course (6)
- FPB accepts bid for construction of community solar project on Flynn Avenue (6)
- Letter: Character (5)
- Planning Commission member makes motion to reconsider previously recommended text amendment (5)
- Letter: Stop logging in Daniel Boone National Forest (5)
- Ben Mackin: Yeah sure, put up the holiday decorations (5)
- Sazerac Company to expand existing cooperage, add barrel warehousing in London (5)
- Williams bests Barton in 20th District Ky. Senate race (4)
- Guest columnist: Hunger, by the numbers (4)
- Letter: 'No Arguing With Loyal' (4)
- Letter: Community leaders should continue to financially support humane society (4)
- Guest columnist: Fact, fiction and the story (4)
- Guest columnist: Disability in public office (4)
- Guest columnist: Buffalo Trace amendment is hazard to community safety (4)
- Guest columnist: With midterm elections over, 2023 moves into spotlight (4)
- Guest columnist: Billions spent on election while Americans struggle (4)
- Kindergartners share recipe to catch and cook a turkey (4)
- Guest columnist: 'Good of many should not be sacrificed for profit of the few' (3)
- Franklin County Fiscal Court pauses on resolution to help KSU renovate Exum Center (3)
- Guest columnist: Thanksgiving and a lifestyle of saying thank you (3)
- Economic development group makes its pitch to Frankfort business owners (3)
- Beshear signs executive order OKing out-of-state medicinal cannabis (3)
- Editorial: Return of Capital Expo is welcome news (3)
- Derrick Graham Q&A (3)
- Letter: America, we have a problem (3)
- You Asked: What are some local organizations folks can donate to this holiday season? (2)
- Guest columnists: Housing is key to attracting Kentucky's future workforce (2)
- Guest columnist: Invocation of the First Amendment to deny records request? (2)
- Guest columnist: Our children need investment in education now (2)
- Local football players named to all-district teams (2)
- Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky (2)
- Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky (2)
- You Asked: What are the plans for the miniature train engine Buffalo Trace purchased? (2)
- Guest columnist: Districts must follow law giving citizens access to curriculum (2)
- Guest columnist: SNAP is vital tool for fighting hunger (2)
- Guest columnist: School board impact young lives (2)
- City parks department receives award for Dolly Graham Park renovations (2)
- Guest columnist: Larger than life mentor had lasting impact (2)
- City commission race comes down to the wire; Thompson re-elected (2)
- Chanda Veno: Parenting in the trenches (2)
- Monroe named new fire chief; city one step closer to indoor pool access (2)
- Franklin County's football team rolls past Spencer County into third round of playoffs (1)
- Letter: Dycus brings diverse skill set to fiscal court (1)
- Kellie Sebastian: Angela Caporelli with Kentucky Department of Agriculture to do live cooking demonstration Saturday (1)
- Calipari lands Wagner, Sheppard in class of five 'winners' (1)
- FCSO: Frankfort man strangled, held knife to wife's neck (1)
- Editorial: Unveiling of first female statue in Capitol a monumental moment (1)
- National writer believes Kentucky can be 'break you' defensive team; win national title (1)
- Guest columnist: First Christian Church benefits from Tubman's contributions (1)
- Republican James Comer wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District (1)
- Mueller elected judge-executive with 56% of the vote (1)
- Early voting off to a smooth start in Franklin County (1)
- Guest columnist: Shepherd's victory a win for open government (1)
- Dycus wins 3rd District magistrate seat (1)
- Bondurant's Fell, Middle School Counselor of the Year, finds a career giving back (1)
- Western Hills' football team forfeits playoff game to Bardstown (1)
- Guest columnist: Spread holiday spirit, not sickness (1)
- Open house, discussion about former Duckers Lake Golf Course property planned (1)
- Amy Thomas (1)
- Franklin County's Dufour named second team all-state in volleyball (1)
- Guest columnist: CPE, KSU striving to ensure university's legacy for years to come (1)
- Information about Franklin County's football game at Corbin Friday (1)
- Kentucky Democrats to appeal ruling in redistricting case (1)
- Webinar on dementia, caregiving will be presented Thursday (1)
- Candlelight sparks downtown holiday shopping season (1)
- Guest columnist: Historic preservation is heritage tourism (1)
- Guest columnist: Legal opinion needed on whether bourbon is agricultural product (1)
- Franklin County's football team loses heartbreaker to Corbin (1)
- Republican Thomas Massie wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District (1)
- Fiscal court to vote on issuance of $8 million bond for construction of road department facility (1)
- Woods and Waters Land Trust awarded national accreditation renewal (1)
- CARTOON: Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness (1)
- Quire coasts to second term victory in sheriff race (1)
- Sculpture park receives endowment (1)
- Franklin County wins region, advances to Class 4A semifinals (1)
- Guest columnist: Historic preservation is economic development (1)
- Guest columnists: Time to tell PBMs to share savings with Kentuckians (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.