LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Earl Pope, 76, husband of Janis Pope, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation is from noon to service time. Arrangements Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Pope died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Pope as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

