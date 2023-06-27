Earl Trent, 87 of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, peacefully in Middleton, Ohio.

Earl Trent.jpeg

Earl Trent

Earl was born on April 5, 1936, to Willie and Frances Brewer Trent in Jackson, Kentucky. He worked as a farmer most of his life. He lived in Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky with his family.

