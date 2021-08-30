LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Earlene Harley Stucker, 91, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Stucker died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Earlene Stucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

