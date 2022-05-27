Edward “Ed” Young Moore, 65, of Frankfort, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at home. Born January 8, 1957, he was the son of Charles Chester and Suzanne Moore.

Ed was a co-owner of the CC Moore Company and a lifelong heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Smith Moore; daughters, Autumn Chambers (Neal), Allison Harrod (Brian) and Krystal Harrod; grandchildren, Haleigh and Maximus Chambers, Eva Booth, Brianna and Andrew Hollon; brothers, Michael (Sherry Sebastian), Chuck (Toni Quire), Lambert (Sheila); sisters, Karen Engstrom (Tom), Kathy Moore, Lissa Keller (Clarke), Anne Ramsey (Bob), Melinda VanArsdall (Bill), Nancy Rocke (Brent), Emily Houston (David); many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Christian; and brother, John Dan “Jed” Moore.

The Moore family would like to invite friends and family to a Celebration of Ed’s life at the Carter House at Lakeview Park on June 2 from 4-8 p.m.

Care Cremation and Funeral Services is honored to be entrusted with final care.

