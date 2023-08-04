Ed Powe passed away in his home on Thursday, July 27, with his loving daughter Kristie by his side. 

Visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, August 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A memorial ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. A repast will immediately follow in the Parish Life Center.

Service information

Aug 26
Memorial Ceremony
Saturday, August 26, 2023
11:30AM-12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 26
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, August 26, 2023
12:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 26
Repast Meal
Saturday, August 26, 2023
1:00PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church Parish Life Center
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 26
Visitation
Saturday, August 26, 2023
10:30AM-11:30AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
